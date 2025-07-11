Kwaito legend Sibusiso “Sbu Malawyer” Ntshangase is preparing to mark 25 years as a solo artist with a celebration that promises to be a love letter to the genre that shaped a generation.
The Soweto-born artist, known for timeless hits like Amalawyer and Mzala, will headline a special anniversary event at the historic Eyethu Lifestyle Centre in Soweto on August 2.
The event will feature artists such as Joe Nina, Thebe, DJ Sbu, Spikiri, Jakarumba, DJ Cleo, DJ Ganyani, Ma-E and more.
Sbu told TshisaLIVE the celebration, inspired by the release of his 2023 album, will bring kwaito legends and rising stars featured on the album together under one roof to showcase the genre’s power, evolution and enduring relevance.
“The reason I am doing this event is because even though the album was nominated for the Sama Awards in 2024, I feel like there is still much more to be done with it,” he said.
More than just a concert, the event aims to be a cultural experience blending nostalgia with purpose. From live performances and branded activations to social impact campaigns, Sbu is turning the spotlight not just on himself but on the kwaito movement's past, present and future.
The event will also honour 30 years of kwaito in South Africa, with a musical theatre project in the works to celebrate the genre’s roots and how it has influenced modern sounds like amapiano. Sbu’s 2021 release Amalawyer Reloaded, a amapiano reimagining of his breakout hit, is proof kwaito’s DNA is still alive in today’s music.
Today Sbu continues to mentor young talent, offering them a platform — just as he was once offered.
“I was able to crack into the music industry with help from legends. Now it’s my turn to return the favour.”
'My turn to return the favour': Sbu Malawyer celebrate 25 years in kwaito
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
