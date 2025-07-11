Oscar Mbo’s Ashmed Hour Records joins forces with Universal Music

Universal Music Group (UMG) South Africa has officially welcomed Ashmed Hour Records to its label family in a move set to shake up the local music industry.
Founded by acclaimed DJ and producer Oscar Mbo, Ashmed Hour Records has built a reputation as a powerhouse in the deep house and Afro-infused music space. The label, known for its soulful and innovative sound, now enters a new era through its partnership with the global music giant.
The collaboration signals UMG’s continued commitment to nurturing and showcasing visionary South African talent on the international stage. It also represents a significant step forward for house music, as it continues to evolve and claim global recognition.
The debut release under this new alliance is a track titled Love Theory, a soulful collaboration between Oscar and rising star Judy Jay. The single pays homage to gospel legend Kirk Franklin, sampling his iconic hit of the same name, while infusing it with smooth house rhythms and uplifting spiritual undertones.
Mpumalanga born Oscar, widely regarded as a cultural tastemaker and force in the local and international music scenes, told TshisaLIVE he sees this partnership as a chance to elevate not only his label but the genre as a whole. “Ashmed Hour Records has always been about pushing the boundaries while staying true to our roots, partnering with Universal Music gives us the platform to share our message and music with the world,” he said.
UMG is set to provide the label with access to global marketing, resources and a broader network, paving the way for Ashmed Hour Records to expand its influence beyond South Africa's borders.
This partnership isn’t just seen as a big win for Oscar and his team — it’s also a nod to South Africa’s thriving and ever-evolving music culture.
