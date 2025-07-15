Fan favourite Lwazibanzi Mthembu is making a highly anticipated return to the hit e.tv drama House of Zwide, reprising her role as Nomsa.
Lwazibanzi, who left the show in late 2023 to pursue other projects, is set to shake things up again in House of Zwide.
Viewers will remember Nomsa as the spirited and ambitious young woman who quickly became a beloved part of the Molapo family story. Her strong presence and no-nonsense attitude made her one of the standout characters in the show. According to insiders, Nomsa’s return will not be without drama.
Actress Lwazibanzi Mthembu returns to e.tv's 'House of Zwide' as Nomsa
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Image: X
Her comeback storyline promises unexpected twists, personal growth and a few secrets that could rattle the fashion house’s already volatile dynamics. Fans on social media have already begun celebrating her return, with many expressing excitement at seeing the talented actress back on their screens.
“Nomsa brought heart and authenticity to the show,” one user posted. “We’ve missed her energy.”
Image: X
Speaking about her comeback, Lwazibanzi shared her gratitude and excitement: “It feels great to be back home. Nomsa has grown and I can’t wait for viewers to see the layers we’re going to explore.”
With her return, House of Zwide is set to intensify its narrative just in time for its midseason peak, promising viewers more intrigue, fashion and family tension.
