Entertainment

Actress Lwazibanzi Mthembu returns to e.tv's 'House of Zwide' as Nomsa

15 July 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Actress Lwazibanzi Mthembu returns to 'House of Zwide'.
Actress Lwazibanzi Mthembu returns to 'House of Zwide'.
Image: Facebook

Fan favourite Lwazibanzi Mthembu is making a highly anticipated return to the hit e.tv drama House of Zwide, reprising her role as Nomsa.

Lwazibanzi, who left the show in late 2023 to pursue other projects, is set to shake things up again in House of Zwide.

Viewers will remember Nomsa as the spirited and ambitious young woman who quickly became a beloved part of the Molapo family story. Her strong presence and no-nonsense attitude made her one of the standout characters in the show. According to insiders, Nomsa’s return will not be without drama.

Lwazibanzi, Winnie and Mduduzi on set shooting a scene in a hospital ward.
Lwazibanzi, Winnie and Mduduzi on set shooting a scene in a hospital ward.
Image: X

Her comeback storyline promises unexpected twists, personal growth and a few secrets that could rattle the fashion house’s already volatile dynamics. Fans on social media have already begun celebrating her return, with many expressing excitement at seeing the talented actress back on their screens.

“Nomsa brought heart and authenticity to the show,” one user posted. “We’ve missed her energy.”

Visiting Nkosi and Shoki in hospital.
Visiting Nkosi and Shoki in hospital.
Image: X

Speaking about her comeback, Lwazibanzi shared her gratitude and excitement: “It feels great to be back home. Nomsa has grown and I can’t wait for viewers to see the layers we’re going to explore.”

With her return, House of Zwide is set to intensify its narrative just in time for its midseason peak, promising viewers more intrigue, fashion and family tension.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025
National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza presents the budget vote of Parliament