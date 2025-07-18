Dumi Mkokstad celebrates 25 years in gospel with Cape Town Revival

Award-winning gospel star Dumi Mkokstad is bringing his Kingdom Mandate Revival Tour to Cape Town, marking 25 years in ministry and music.
The Revival Edition concert takes place on August 2 at the Good Hope Christian Centre, promising a night of praise, power and purpose.
Dumi’s journey began in Cabazana in the Eastern Cape, where his passion for gospel music was nurtured from a young age. Over two-and-a-half decades, he has grown into one of the most revered voices in the genre, with a legacy defined by soul-stirring anthems such as Calvary, Egameni LikaJesu and The Overflow — Gcwala Kimi. His powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics and unwavering faith have earned him multiple South African Music Awards and the hearts of fans around the world.
To commemorate his silver jubilee in gospel, Dumi has curated a national tour. The Kingdom Mandate Revival Tour kicked off in May with a sold-out concert at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena in Johannesburg. It featured powerful performances from gospel legends such as Kholeka, Sindi Ntombela, Omega Khunou, Oncemore Six and Nontokozo Mkhize.
Now it’s Cape Town’s turn.
Joining Dumi on stage will be the Kingdom Worshippers, a talented collective of up and coming gospel voices discovered through the Kingdom Mandate Talent Search earlier this year. Their fresh fire and raw passion bring a new dimension to the revival experience, symbolising the next generation of worship leaders.
“This is more than a concert,” said Dumi. “It is a movement. A moment of gratitude for 25 years in the ministry and a call to the nation to rise up in worship.”
The tour is rooted in themes of unity, healing and transformation, and seeks to uplift communities through music. Audiences can expect a night of deep worship, electrifying musical arrangements and a renewed sense of spiritual purpose.
As Dumi celebrates this milestone, the Cape Town Revival promises to be not just a concert but a defining moment in South African gospel history.
