Demands for money back after Music in the Snow festival ‘flop’
Hogsback event marred by missing headline acts and claims of poor sound and staging
Calls for accountability are growing after widespread complaints over the Music in the Snow festival in Hogsback, where several headline acts failed to perform and logistical issues disrupted the event...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.