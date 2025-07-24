Pamela Mtanga is beaming with pride as she marks a milestone in her career — 10 years in the entertainment industry.
The media personality is considered one of South Africa’s most sought-after hosts and MCs.
Over the past few months she’s hosted the Vitality Discovery Awards, the Crème of Nature South Africa launch and numerous high-profile brand and lifestyle events, many of which took place during a traditionally quiet winter season for the industry.
Her commercial portfolio also reflects a growing influence across sectors, with collaborations with Nescafé and Nivea, and she continues her work as lifestyle ambassador for Adidas South Africa.
“I’m deeply proud of how far I’ve come but I’m more excited about where I’m headed,” Pamela said.
“Ten years in I feel I’m creating from a place of calm. I’ve learnt you don’t need to be loud to be powerful.”
On Saturday, the award-winning media personality and entrepreneur was honoured as Style Influencer of the Year at Glamour South Africa’s Most Glamorous 2025 Awards.
“Style has always been more than just what I wear, it’s how I show up, how I express joy and how I tell stories before saying a word. To be recognised in this way, especially during such a reflective time in my career, means everything.”
Pamela recently launched a podcast called My Audio Journal under her production company Beyond Curated Studios.
The podcast is an unfiltered space for reflection and vulnerability, inviting listeners into conversations about womanhood, identity and growth.
“Imagine there was a podcast and it was unconventional. It doesn't follow the usual rules, it can happen anywhere, any time. Think of this podcast as a manual to life.
“My Audio Journal is proof of that. I’m trusting my voice more and I hope others feel seen in the process.”
'I’m deeply proud' — Pamela Mtanga celebrates 10 years in showbiz
Journalist
Image: Supplied
