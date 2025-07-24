Thirteen-time Grammy winner Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will return to South Africa in December to headline the 2025 All White Soul Sessions Concert.
He will perform on two nights at the Sunbet Arena TimeSquare in Pretoria on December 12 and 13.
Tickets for the shows are being sold at Webtickets and Pick ‘n Pay outlets nationwide.
Babyface visited to South Africa in 2022 when he performed at the DStv Delicious fest.
The artist has contributed to songs on more than 800-million records sold and more than 1-billion streamed. He has won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year trophy seven times and received 51 BMI Awards, four American Music Awards, five Soul Train Music Awards, and five NAACP Image Awards.
Among the songs he has produced and co-written is the Oscar-winning When you Believe, sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.
Fans on social media have reacted to news of his return and expressed their anticipation.
US legend Babyface to return to South Africa in December
Journalist
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
Thirteen-time Grammy winner Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will return to South Africa in December to headline the 2025 All White Soul Sessions Concert.
He will perform on two nights at the Sunbet Arena TimeSquare in Pretoria on December 12 and 13.
Tickets for the shows are being sold at Webtickets and Pick ‘n Pay outlets nationwide.
Babyface visited to South Africa in 2022 when he performed at the DStv Delicious fest.
The artist has contributed to songs on more than 800-million records sold and more than 1-billion streamed. He has won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year trophy seven times and received 51 BMI Awards, four American Music Awards, five Soul Train Music Awards, and five NAACP Image Awards.
Among the songs he has produced and co-written is the Oscar-winning When you Believe, sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.
Fans on social media have reacted to news of his return and expressed their anticipation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos