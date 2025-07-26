Entertainment

Mabandla makes return to small screen

Afro-soul star appears as King Hintsa in ‘Shaka iLembe’

By LEBO MJANGAZE - 26 July 2025

Eastern Cape-born Afro-soul artist Bongeziwe Mabandla has returned to acting, taking on the role of King Hintsa in the acclaimed television series Shaka iLembe, which airs on Mzansi Magic...

