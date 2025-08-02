After 21 years in the game, Ntombezinhle Jiyane-Mohosana, better known as DJ Zinhle, is officially stepping into a new era with the release of her much-anticipated debut album Zee Nation Vol 1.
The album, which shares its name with her iconic annual Zee Nation music festival, marks a major milestone for the South African DJ and entrepreneur.
Zee Nation Vol 1 is a 13-track project packed with powerhouse collaborations, featuring some of South Africa's hottest talent.
Fans can expect to hear chart-toppers like MÖRDA and Rethabile Khumalo, who famously featured on the 2019 smash hit Umililo.
WATCH | DJ Zinhle enters her album era with ‘Zee Nation Vol 1’
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Adding to the excitement, Big Brother Mzansi stars Liema Pantsi and Sweet Guluva also make memorable appearances, bringing fresh energy to the album.
One standout track is the remix of the classic 2009 hit Pepe, reimagined with the production magic of MÖRDA and NDLOH JNR, a nostalgic yet modern anthem perfect for both old-school heads and new 'Gen Z' fans.
DJ Zinhle treated fans and media to an exclusive listening session at Era House, offering a sneak peek of the album ahead of its official release on Friday.
