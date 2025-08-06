Entertainment

Mzansi Magic premieres two explosive reality shows in August

06 August 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Nandi and The Rev invite viewers into their turbulent journey.
Image: Supplied

Mzansi Magic is turning up the heat this month with the launch of two reality shows that promise raw emotion, dramatic revelations and powerful stories of survival. Get ready for Kwanele Bazali and Nandi & The Rev, set to shake up your Sunday nights.

Kwanele Bazali premieres on August 17 at 7.30pm. Hosted by actor and musician Motlatsi Mafatshe, the show dives deep into the often-hidden pain within families. From generational conflict to long-held grudges, Kwanele Bazali is a call to healing and truth-telling.

On August 24 viewers are invited into the world of Nandi & The Rev at 7pm. Once a power couple in the pulpit, Rev Thabo Mlombi and his wife Nandipha face a dramatic fall from grace. After losing their home and stability, their marriage and family life hang in the balance.

