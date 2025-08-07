One of South Africa’s favourite musical talents is set to be celebrated in a tribute concert next month.
Renowned gospel, jazz, pop and traditional music producer Sizwe Zako will be honoured on September 20 at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, in recognition of his contributions to music locally and on the continent.
Born in New Brighton, Gqeberha, Sizwe's name has become synonymous with the evolution of South African gospel music. Over the decades he has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Rebecca Malope, Abigail Khubeka, Pure Magic and the late Vuyo Mokoena. His pioneering production style helped elevate traditional gospel into the mainstream and his impact continues to resonate with a new generation of artists.
From the studio to the stage, Sizwe's influence has transcended borders. He has travelled across Africa, conducting music workshops and inspiring countless aspiring musicians. His approach has become a blueprint for excellence in gospel production.
Among his many accolades, he was named “King of Gospel” when he received the Lifetime Achiever Award at the 2010 Crown Gospel Awards and in 2013 he was again recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MTN South African Music Awards.
Beyond his own career, the musician and producer has helped nurture the next generation through education. He cofounded the Jen Jen Music School in partnership with Nelson Mandela University, providing music training to disadvantaged youth and ensuring South Africa’s rich musical traditions live on.
The tribute concert promises to be a powerful celebration of Sizwe's legacy, with a line-up featuring some of the country’s most beloved performers, many of whom were mentored by or launched under his guidance.
Star-studded tribute concert to honour gospel legend Sizwe Zako
