Kwaito hit maker Thebe is set to mark a huge milestone in his career — 30 years in the music industry — with a massive celebration in the form of The Legend Tour.
Taking place on September 27 at The Ridge Casino in Emalahleni, the event promises to be a nostalgic throwback and a high-energy celebration of kwaito and South African music culture.
Thebe, who burst onto the scene in the 90s with his unique sound and unforgettable hits, has become a pillar of the genre and a respected legend in music circles.
Joining him on stage will be a stellar line-up of fellow legends and crowd favourites including Mdu Masilela, Zola, Professor, Unathi, DJ Cleo, Oskido and DJ Ganyani.
Thebe expressed deep gratitude for the support he’s received over the decades.
“This tour is not just about me — it’s a celebration of our music culture, the fans who’ve been with us through the years, and the legacy of kwaito and South African sounds,” he said.
Fans can expect a mix of live performances, DJ sets and tributes that capture three decades of rhythm, resilience and musical magic.
Kwaito star Thebe celebrates 30 years in music with star-studded tour
