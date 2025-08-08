Ever-evolving style icon, rapper, TV personality and cultural powerhouse Nomuzi Mabena walked away with the Best Styled Artist of the Year award at the 2025 Basadi in Music Awards this past weekend, solidifying her reign as one of Mzansi’s most daring and influential fashion figures.
Known to fans and industry insiders as Moozlie, Nomuzi has never been afraid to push boundaries. From shutting down Cotton Fest with bold, trendsetting looks to owning every stage and red carpet she steps on, Moozlie’s fashion game is as fearless as her bars.
Whether she’s serving street style or haute couture, Moozlie has become that girl, an artist whose looks are as iconic as her lyrics. Her ability to effortlessly fuse fashion, music, and culture has made her a style muse for a new generation of creatives.
“I’ve always believed style is more than what you wear. It’s about how you express yourself, how you move through the world, how you carry the culture,” Moozlie said after her win.
“To be recognised by the Basadi in Music Awards for something that’s such a big part of my identity is a beautiful full circle moment. Thank you to my team, my dream team, my stylist Keketso Nthibane, my makeup artist Andi Ngcobo and every stylist, designer, photographer and fashion lover who’s ever been a part of this journey. This one’s for the girls who dress like icons long before the world catches on.”
From her viral fashion collabs to curated, jaw-dropping moments that set timelines on fire, Moozlie continues to carve a space for women to be bold, seen and celebrated in music, fashion and beyond.
As she gears up for her appearance at Zee Nation Fest this weekend, fans can expect nothing fashion fire.
Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena crowned Best Styled Artist at Basadi in Music Awards
Entertainment reporter
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Ever-evolving style icon, rapper, TV personality and cultural powerhouse Nomuzi Mabena walked away with the Best Styled Artist of the Year award at the 2025 Basadi in Music Awards this past weekend, solidifying her reign as one of Mzansi’s most daring and influential fashion figures.
Known to fans and industry insiders as Moozlie, Nomuzi has never been afraid to push boundaries. From shutting down Cotton Fest with bold, trendsetting looks to owning every stage and red carpet she steps on, Moozlie’s fashion game is as fearless as her bars.
Whether she’s serving street style or haute couture, Moozlie has become that girl, an artist whose looks are as iconic as her lyrics. Her ability to effortlessly fuse fashion, music, and culture has made her a style muse for a new generation of creatives.
“I’ve always believed style is more than what you wear. It’s about how you express yourself, how you move through the world, how you carry the culture,” Moozlie said after her win.
“To be recognised by the Basadi in Music Awards for something that’s such a big part of my identity is a beautiful full circle moment. Thank you to my team, my dream team, my stylist Keketso Nthibane, my makeup artist Andi Ngcobo and every stylist, designer, photographer and fashion lover who’s ever been a part of this journey. This one’s for the girls who dress like icons long before the world catches on.”
From her viral fashion collabs to curated, jaw-dropping moments that set timelines on fire, Moozlie continues to carve a space for women to be bold, seen and celebrated in music, fashion and beyond.
As she gears up for her appearance at Zee Nation Fest this weekend, fans can expect nothing fashion fire.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos