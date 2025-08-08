Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, known for his headline-grabbing sermons and unconventional methods and antics, has opened up about his latest venture into the music industry in an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE.
He discusses the inspiration behind his new release, the message he hopes to convey through his songs and how this project ties into his broader spiritual mission.
WATCH | Pastor Mboro drops beats, not just blessings
Multimedia producer
Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, known for his headline-grabbing sermons and unconventional methods and antics, has opened up about his latest venture into the music industry in an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE.
He discusses the inspiration behind his new release, the message he hopes to convey through his songs and how this project ties into his broader spiritual mission.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos