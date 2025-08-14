Entertainment

Lusanda Beja to launch new gospel album in East London — his ‘second home’

Premium
By LEBO MJANGAZE AND MIHLALI MLONDZI - 14 August 2025

Gospel artist Lusanda Beja will be launching his third studio album, A New Thing, at the Abbotsford Christian Centre on August 20...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Israel bombards Gaza City overnight
Deadly scramble for aid in northern Gaza as starvation crisis worsens