US R&B star Joe Thomas honoured with Hall of Fame star at Ndlala Mall
Image: Given Mashiloane
American R&B legend Joe Thomas, known mononymously as Joe, has been honoured with a Hall of Fame star at the newly developed Ndlala Mall in Sunnyside, Pretoria, ahead of the centre’s much-anticipated two-day grand opening on Friday.
Image: Given Mashiloane
The celebrated singer touched down at the mall under heavy protection, arriving in a high-profile motorcade. His arrival added a touch of Hollywood flair to the walkabout proceedings as final preparations for the grand opening were under way.
The star was part of the official walkabouts assessing the mall’s readiness, where he received the first-ever Hall of Fame star at the premises — a recognition he described as deeply meaningful.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Joe said he was honoured by the gesture and excited to return to South Africa, a country he holds dear.
“It's always refreshing being in South Africa because it's always love,” he said. “Unfortunately, I experienced glitches in my previous performance. I received an offer to perform at Ndlala Mall and I grabbed that opportunity so I could do justice to my fans who paid their hard-earned money to see me perform but experienced bad sound during my performance.”
Image: Given Mashiloane
Joe explained that the disappointing experience led him to take a brief break in neighbouring Zimbabwe to recuperate and reflect.
“So I had to go and get a breather in Zimbabwe from that ordeal,” he added. “I'm looking forward to my performance at Ndlala Mall, and I'm humbled to have received the star from Thami Ndlala.”
Ndlala Mall, developed by entrepreneur Thami Ndlala, is not just a retail space but a lifestyle destination. In addition to a diverse range of stores, the development also features luxury apartments and hotel suites, setting a new standard for integrated living and entertainment in the region.
The upcoming grand opening promises a weekend of music, entertainment and fashion, with Joe expected to headline the celebrations and give fans the performance they’ve been waiting for.
