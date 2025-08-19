Maswana nominated for radio jazz show
Programme celebrates the heritage and legacy of SA jazz
Acclaimed radio personality and musician Dumza Maswana has earned a nomination at the Mzantsi Jazz Awards for his show Uncutho Lomculo weJazz, which airs every Sunday on Umhlobo Wenene FM. The programme is up for best jazz show...
