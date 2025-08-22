Durban-based DJ Bongz is feeling the love after spotting Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx showing off his gwara gwara dance moves and says it’s a reminder of how far the uniquely South African dance has come.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the veteran DJ and dance pioneer couldn’t hide his excitement.
“You know, it's all love seeing a person such as Jamie Foxx doing the gwara gwara. That means the dance is still big, because previously I saw Chris Brown and Rihanna doing a gwara gwara in some of their performances. I'm inspired by my work.”
The gwara gwara, made popular globally in recent years, has often found its way onto international stages and into music videos, with stars such as Childish Gambino, BTS and others also adding their spin to it.
DJ Bongz, who recently dropped a new single titled Catch Me, says seeing international stars embrace the dance he helped popularise gives him more motivation to keep pushing the culture forward.
Meanwhile, the Ofana Nawe hitmaker also addressed recent speculation about claims that he spent a jaw-dropping R270,000 at a club.
He laughed off the rumours, telling TshisaLIVE: “I'm not rich, and the bill belonged to someone who came into the club to have a good time, that’s all.”
Durban’s DJ Bongz reacts to Jamie Foxx doing the gwara gwara: 'I’m inspired by my work'
