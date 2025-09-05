Child star Given Stuurman, widely known for his roles in Scandal! and Skeem Saam, is set to make a big return to screens thanks to a new opportunity from acclaimed director and producer Mandla N.
Given, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, is said to have faced personal and financial struggles. However, Mandla N, founder of Black Brain Pictures, has extended a helping hand to the actor, casting him in a new major production.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mandla N expressed deep admiration for Given's talent and resilience, saying: “Given is South Africa’s royalty when it comes to filmmaking. We’ve had the privilege of watching him grow before our eyes and as a performer he continues to prove himself as exceptionally talented. I first collaborated with him on Piano Love and now we’re working together on what is possibly one of my biggest shows to date.”
Mandla N praised Given's work ethic and professionalism, noting his experience on set is unmatched.
“Working with him is always a joy. He brings boundless energy to every set, demonstrates impeccable professionalism and understands the essence of set etiquette. Having been part of this industry for as long as he has lived, his experience and passion shine through in every project. It is an absolute honour to collaborate with him.”
Though the name of the upcoming show has not yet been revealed, industry insiders suggest it will be one of the most anticipated local productions of the year. For Given, the role could mark the beginning of a powerful comeback, one that shows the strength of community and belief in local talent.
Fans have already begun expressing excitement online, with many saying they are eager to see Given back on their screens, doing what he does best.
Mandla N gives actor Given Stuurman a second chance
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Child star Given Stuurman, widely known for his roles in Scandal! and Skeem Saam, is set to make a big return to screens thanks to a new opportunity from acclaimed director and producer Mandla N.
Given, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, is said to have faced personal and financial struggles. However, Mandla N, founder of Black Brain Pictures, has extended a helping hand to the actor, casting him in a new major production.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mandla N expressed deep admiration for Given's talent and resilience, saying: “Given is South Africa’s royalty when it comes to filmmaking. We’ve had the privilege of watching him grow before our eyes and as a performer he continues to prove himself as exceptionally talented. I first collaborated with him on Piano Love and now we’re working together on what is possibly one of my biggest shows to date.”
Mandla N praised Given's work ethic and professionalism, noting his experience on set is unmatched.
“Working with him is always a joy. He brings boundless energy to every set, demonstrates impeccable professionalism and understands the essence of set etiquette. Having been part of this industry for as long as he has lived, his experience and passion shine through in every project. It is an absolute honour to collaborate with him.”
Though the name of the upcoming show has not yet been revealed, industry insiders suggest it will be one of the most anticipated local productions of the year. For Given, the role could mark the beginning of a powerful comeback, one that shows the strength of community and belief in local talent.
Fans have already begun expressing excitement online, with many saying they are eager to see Given back on their screens, doing what he does best.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos