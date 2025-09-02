Entertainment

Music mogul’s journey from Bhisho to the global stage

Asanda Mabengwana’s record label makes dreams come true in Sandton and Los Angeles

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 02 September 2025

Eastern Cape-born Asanda Mabengwana was once a young person with a dream of making it in the cut-throat music industry. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The feisty Sharon on Generations tells all - actor and radio presenter Kagiso ...
Suzuki Jimny versus Land Rover Defender 130