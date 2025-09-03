The return of Mr Dongwe
The drama intensifies when Mr Dongwe returns to the Xaba household on October 1 after disappearing for more than a decade.
Once a devoted husband and father, he abandoned MaDongwe and their daughter Lilly, leaving them homeless and heartbroken. Now he’s back, charming as ever, but with a hidden agenda. While he seeks to rebuild the family he left behind, his natural charisma might be more of a tool for manipulation than redemption.
“I am excited and thankful to Stained Glass TV for the opportunity to join Uzalo as Mr Dongwe,” said Mondli. “I hope that as he returns to rebuild the family, Mr Dongwe will be able to unite the family, and his daughter Lilly will be happy to have her father back after so many years.”
King Dave Mukwevho, head of productions at Stained Glass TV, said the return of fan favourites alongside new characters is part of a broader effort to keep Uzalo fresh and emotionally resonant.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Fikile’s character back into our world, a fan favourite whose presence has always brought excitement and depth to the storyline. We’re equally inspired by the fresh energy our new characters have brought to the show. It’s been incredible to see how audiences are embracing the familiar and the new faces. This creates a dynamic balance that keeps Uzalo vibrant and engaging.”
Ofentse Thinane, head of channel at SABC1, said: “We want to officially welcome Jamy Lee, Nelisa and Mondli to the SABC1 family. The addition of the new and returning cast adds a bit more of a dynamic twist to the storylines, and we look forward to seeing how the audiences receive the planned updates.”
‘Uzalo’ welcomes Nelisa Mchunu, Mondli Nkomo and Jamy Lee Simons to cast
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
SABC1 and Stained Glass TV have announced casting updates for Mzansi’s most-watched TV show Uzalo, with fan favourite Nelisa Mchunu making her long-awaited return and fresh faces Mondli Nkomo and Jamy Lee Simons joining the telenovela.
Nelisa reprises her popular role as Fikile, while Mondli debuts as Mr Dongwe and Jamy Lee joins as Joanne Davids, a trio set to shake things up in KwaMashu in the coming weeks.
Jamy Lee steps into the role of Joanne Davids, the glamorous but emotionally scarred mother of Ashley, known to viewers as Nkazimulo’s girlfriend. Joanne enters the storyline on September 4, and immediately finds herself at the centre of turmoil as her daughter’s life spirals after Nkazimulo's kidnapping.
Once a vibrant party girl, Joanne's life was subdued by her conservative religious husband Brandon. But her spark is reignited when she begins spending time with Nkunzi, whose dangerous charm offers a stark contrast to her domestic life.
“I am beyond ecstatic to be working with such a beautiful group of people in a wonderfully charged environment,” said Jamy Lee.
“Everyone, from the catering to the directors and staff, is wonderful. The cast and crew have brought out the best in me with their energy, and I am beyond grateful. I had no idea where things would go with a character like Joanne. She's an intriguing character navigating through life with a feisty persona. She has a lot of personality, however it appears that over the years the light inside her has been dimmed.”
Image: Supplied
After a four-year hiatus, Fikile is back in KwaMashu, and Sbu is left reeling. The last time viewers saw Fikile she left a trail of heartbreak, vanishing from Sbu’s life without closure. Her return brings unresolved emotions, old flames and her signature flair.
“What to expect from my character's return is the same Beyoncé energy and wild ride between the old Fikile and the new Sbu,” said Nelisa.
“My sentiments are that Uzalo will always be my first home. What I learnt being on Uzalo has stayed with me as I've grown and reached new heights in my career. I'll be reconnecting with people I've known for years, and I'm excited to meet the new team members.”
Catch Nelisa’s return to the screen on September 24.
