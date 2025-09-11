Afro-soul newcomer Kwanda is making waves with his debut single, Ndizakunika, a moving ode to love and devotion.
Kwanda, a rising star signed to Nova Sounds under the mentorship of award-winning musician Vusi Nova, is fast becoming a name to watch in the South African music scene. His debut offering, Ndizakunika, which means “I will give you” in isiXhosa, is a tender love song wrapped in soul, sincerity and soaring emotion.
“The song is my promise,” Kwanda tells TshisaLIVE. “To give everything I can to the person I love not just material things, but my time, my heart, my presence. It’s about loving with your whole self.”
With soft piano chords, gentle guitar licks and lyrics that pull at the heartstrings, Ndizakunika marks Kwanda’s arrival as a true voice in Afro-soul. His music is both intimate and powerful, drawing listeners in with vulnerability and warmth.
Born in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape, Kwanda first discovered his love for music in his school’s arts and culture class. While learning to play the keyboard, he unearthed an even more powerful instrument — his voice.
“What started in the classroom turned into something much bigger,” he says. “People around me started noticing my voice and that gave me the confidence to follow this dream.”
Now, that classroom spark has grown into a blazing passion. Under the guidance of Vusi Nova and backed by the Nova Sounds label, Kwanda is using his gift to share honest stories through melody.
“Afro-soul is my safe space,” he adds. “It’s how I connect with people. The softness of the sound allows me to show who I am, to be vulnerable. That’s what I want my music to be — real and from the heart.”
With Ndizakunika, Kwanda invites listeners into his world one where love is given freely, and music speaks louder than words.
Kwanda pens love letter in melody with debut single 'Ndizakunika'
Entertainment reporter
