'Music can break silences': Smama explores paternity fraud in new single

Smama hopes to shed light and encourage conversation on paternity fraud through his latest single Ubungqina.
Ubungqina, which means evidence in isiXhosa and isiZulu, explores the emotional, legal, and social consequences faced by men who discover the children they have been raising are not biologically theirs.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the singer from the Eastern Cape said he wanted to speak on paternity fraud and open a conversation that society often shies away from having.
“Music has the power to break silences and bring healing. Through this song, I hope to give a voice to men who may be suffering quietly, as well as to encourage honesty and accountability in relationships. My goal is not to judge, but to create awareness and push for a culture where truth is valued because at the end of the day every child deserves to know their real story,” Smama said.
“Paternity fraud is an important issue because it goes far beyond just one individual — it affects families, children and entire communities. At its core it’s about the truth, trust and responsibility. When the truth about a child’s parentage is hidden or manipulated it can cause deep emotional, financial and psychological damage not only to the man involved but also to the child who deserves honesty and stability.”
Smama, who is also a full-time practising doctor, said he hoped his song would promote the creation of a safe space for conversation towards the betterment of the lives of children and break the cycle of trauma in communities.
“Too often men feel they cannot speak out about this issue because of stigma, shame or fear of being dismissed. Recognising that men also carry emotional wounds is an important step. On a practical level there should be clearer legal frameworks around paternity testing, giving both parents and children the right to the truth without unnecessary obstacles. Support services such as counselling for fathers and especially the children can also help families navigate the emotional impact.
“Most importantly, we need to shift our culture towards valuing honesty and accountability in relationships. When the focus is on protecting the child’s wellbeing and building trust, families stand a better chance of healing and moving forward, even in difficult circumstances.”
