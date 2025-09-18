South Africa’s dance floors are about to come alive as Oskido’s Big Day Out festival returns for its highly anticipated 2025 edition. The festival will be held place at Huddle Park in Linksfield, Johannesburg, on November 29.
The phase one line-up has been revealed and it’s packed with legendary names.
Curated by the godfather of South African house music, Oskido, this year’s festival pays homage to the iconic Church Grooves era while merging it with the sonic evolution of today — from soulful house and kwaito to amapiano and hip-hop.
The first wave of artists promises a musical journey through South Africa’s rich dance heritage:
DJ Fresh — The Big Dawg returns to the spotlight, ready to drop heavyweight house anthems with his unmistakable presence behind the decks.
TKZee (Zwai Bala & Kabelo Mabalane) The kwaito giants are reuniting for a show-stopping set of timeless classics that shaped a generation.
DJ Cleo — The hit maker behind some of the biggest local bangers brings his production wizardry to the festival including a special tribute set to the late legends Mandoza and Brown Dash.
Phase one will set the tone for what’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most iconic music experiences, celebrating the past, present and future of South African music culture.
“We’re going back to the roots, but we’re not leaving the future behind,” says Oskido. “This festival is about celebrating who we are — through the music that made us and the people who shaped our sound.”
Oskido’s Big Day Out festival unveils star-studded line-up for phase one
Entertainment reporter
Image: DJ Cleo Instagram
South Africa’s dance floors are about to come alive as Oskido’s Big Day Out festival returns for its highly anticipated 2025 edition. The festival will be held place at Huddle Park in Linksfield, Johannesburg, on November 29.
The phase one line-up has been revealed and it’s packed with legendary names.
Curated by the godfather of South African house music, Oskido, this year’s festival pays homage to the iconic Church Grooves era while merging it with the sonic evolution of today — from soulful house and kwaito to amapiano and hip-hop.
The first wave of artists promises a musical journey through South Africa’s rich dance heritage:
DJ Fresh — The Big Dawg returns to the spotlight, ready to drop heavyweight house anthems with his unmistakable presence behind the decks.
TKZee (Zwai Bala & Kabelo Mabalane) The kwaito giants are reuniting for a show-stopping set of timeless classics that shaped a generation.
DJ Cleo — The hit maker behind some of the biggest local bangers brings his production wizardry to the festival including a special tribute set to the late legends Mandoza and Brown Dash.
Phase one will set the tone for what’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most iconic music experiences, celebrating the past, present and future of South African music culture.
“We’re going back to the roots, but we’re not leaving the future behind,” says Oskido. “This festival is about celebrating who we are — through the music that made us and the people who shaped our sound.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos