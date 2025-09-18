It’s not every day that opera and skydiving share a stage or the skies. In a bold move blending sport and music, SITTOPERA™ founder Harald Sitta is taking a tandem leap from above Pretoria in honour of internationally acclaimed soprano Pumeza Matshikiza.
The high-flying tribute will take place on Saturday at 1pm at Wonderboom Airport, with Harald, a former Austrian army officer and classical music impresario, diving headfirst into a symbolic salute to Pumeza’s soaring operatic career.
“Operatic singing, like skydiving, is about taking risks, embracing heights and living it to the fullest,” says Harald, who has been running SITTOPERA™ since 2018 with the mission of bringing opera to unexpected places and broader audiences. “This jump is a gesture of respect for Pumeza’s intense artistry, courage and the emotional heights she reaches with her voice.”
Pumeza, celebrated for her rich and evocative soprano voice, has been enchanting audiences around the globe for years. Her talent has made her a standout ambassador of South African operatic excellence.
The skydive is not only a personal tribute but also a build-up to a special gala concert at Johannesburg’s Rand Club on September 28, where Pumeza will headline with her programme An Intimate Musical Afternoon.
The concert promises a powerful mix of emotion, storytelling and musical brilliance; a live demonstration of the same spirit that inspired Harald's airborne adventure.
Organised in partnership with Skydive Pretoria, the tandem jump symbolises SITTOPERA™'s commitment to reshaping the opera scene by fusing tradition with thrill, elegance with boldness.
Through sky and song, Harald and SITTOPERA™ aim to highlight the dynamic range and depth of South African operatic talent and bring the magic of classical music closer to the people, one jump at a time.
Skydiving for Soprano: Harald Sitta takes the plunge to honour opera star Pumeza Matshikiza
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
