UFH bringing legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo to East London stage
Internationally acclaimed group to woo with their ‘isicathamiya’ harmonies and new No 1 hit single
The University of Fort Hare is presenting legendary award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo in concert at the Guild Theatre on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.