Zakes Bantwini drops new single ‘Wena Baba’ ft Skye Wanda - and he's taking Mayonie into the sports arena

Grammy Award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini is back with a bang, dropping his highly anticipated new single Wena Baba, featuring powerhouse vocalist Skye Wanda. And there’s more big news as he sets his sights on sport and his upcoming Mayonie Open Air Festival.
Some songs arrive not just to be heard, but to be felt and Wena Baba is one of them. The new single marks the first release from Zakes’ upcoming album Echoes of the Botanical Gardens, and it's already making waves for its rich soundscape and emotional depth.
Teaming up with Skye Wanda and producer Jnr SA, Wena Baba is a spiritual and sonically-layered track that blends soulful vocals with vibrant instrumentation - a recipe Zakes has perfected over the years. The song is a celebration of faith, passion and growth, with Wanda’s powerful delivery perfectly complementing Zakes’ signature sound. Jnr SA’s textured production adds another level of finesse, making the track both intimate and expansive.
Speaking about the single, Zakes described it as a deeply intentional piece of music - one that sets the tone for what’s to come on Echoes of the Botanical Gardens, a project that’s been years in the making.
“This isn’t just a song, it’s a moment,” he said. “It’s the start of something special that we’ve poured our hearts into.”
But it’s not just the music that’s making headlines. Zakes is also making moves with his label, Mayonie, which is expanding into the sports industry. Details are still under wraps, but the move signals a bold new chapter for the award-winning artist and entrepreneur.
And if that’s not enough, fans can catch Zakes live at the Mayonie Open Air Festival, set to take place in November at Constitution Hill. The festival promises a dynamic blend of music, culture and community - a celebration of everything Mayonie stands for.
With Wena Baba now officially available on all major platforms, anticipation for Echoes of the Botanical Gardens is sky-high. If the single is anything to go by, fans are in for an unforgettable musical journey.
Zakes Bantwini drops new single ‘Wena Baba’ ft Skye Wanda - and he's taking Mayonie into the sports arena
Image: Supplied
