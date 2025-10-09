Ziyanda Tshangana poised to enthral East London gospel fans
Gospel powerhouse Ziyanda Tshangana, hit maker of Angigedwa and the chart-topping Ulihlathi Lethu Thixo, will make a live recording of her second album, Seek Ye First the Kingdom of God, at the Prophetic Workshop Encounter on Saturday...
