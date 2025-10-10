Social media has been set ablaze after news that DJ Tira is pushing forward with his new artist, Captain, who fans say bears a striking resemblance in style and sound to the late Mampintsha, one-third of the kwaito group Big Nuz.
Earlier this year, musician Babes Wodumo publicly confronted DJ Tira, expressing dismay over what she described as the “copy-paste” introduction of Captain under Tira’s Afrotainment label. In a viral clip, Babes accused Tira of disrespecting her late husband’s legacy by grooming an artist she claims mimics Mampintsha’s voice, dance moves and overall aesthetic.
“He’s not only inspired by Mampintsha he is Mampintsha 2.0. You can’t replace someone like that,” Babes said during a live Instagram video.
Despite her concerns, it appears DJ Tira has remained unmoved. Captain has continued to gain traction, performing across the country and appearing on Afrotainment’s upcoming summer compilation.
Fans of Babes and Mampintsha are not taking the news lightly.
“How do you go from working with Big Nuz to creating a clone? This is so wrong,” one user wrote on X.
Another said: “Babes Wodumo is grieving and instead of supporting her, DJ Tira introduces a replica of her husband? Make it make sense.”
While Tira has not yet responded directly to the backlash, his camp has previously stated Captain brings “fresh energy” to the label and is “carving his own lane” in the industry.
“Captain has always admired kwaito legends like Mampintsha, and it’s no secret Big Nuz paved the way. But he’s here to tell his own story,” said a source close to Afrotainment.
Babes, who is mourning the death of her husband in December 2022, has been relatively quiet on social media in recent weeks, only reposting fan comments questioning DJ Tira’s decisions.
This week Tira released his latest offering, Izinsimbi zaMakoya.
Social media users react to DJ Tira replacing Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha
Entertainment reporter
Image: Stills by Tom
