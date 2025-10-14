Fans of The Real Housewives franchise have started the countdown to the premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa after the trailer created excitement.
The show, set to air on Showmax on November 28 and on Mzansi Magic on November 29, is set to bring back the all-time faves from across the franchise.
Representing The Real Housewives of Durban are Angel Ndlela, Jojo Robinson and Annie Mthembu, who is making a reality TV comeback from season 5.
Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay, two of the OGs of the franchise, fly the Johannesburg flag high.
From Nairobi, Kenya’s Dr Catherine Masitsa, known as Dr C, and Zena Nyambu bring East African flair and sophistication.
Mariam Timmer from The Real Housewives of Lagos and Princess Jecoco from The Real Housewives of Abuja are also part of the cast.
Watch the trailer below:
WATCH | New friendships and more drama — a look at ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’ trailer
Image: Supplied by Multichoice
