Slujah & Friends Party promises revellers an unforgettable night out
Image: SUPPLIED
The third edition of the Slujah & Friends Party returns to East London this weekend, promising another unforgettable celebration of music, unity and good vibes.
Curated by award-winning media personality, Radio DJ and MC Slujah, the bash will feature a powerful line-up of local and national artists.
The headline act is Amapiano hit maker De Mthuda, who will set the stage alight with his signature sound.
Joining him in the line-up are local favourites Pastor The DJ Zuma and other popular acts.
This year’s theme, “Where friendships meet the music,” captures the spirit of the event.
The party takes place on Saturday at Ekoneni Lounge in Mdantsane, and is set to transform the venue into a vibrant hub of sound, dance and friendship for the night.
Traumatic experience leads to Slujah releasing his first EP
What began as a small birthday celebration among friends has evolved into a major event that draws crowds from across the province and beyond.
“It started off as a small get-together with close friends and supporters, just vibes, music and good energy,” Slujah said.
“Now it’s a full-scale production that draws people from all over the province and even outside the Eastern Cape.”
The DJ said Mdantsane residents had played a huge role in keeping the event alive.
“Honestly, it’s the people. The love and energy from last year was incredible, Everywhere I went, people kept asking, ‘When are we doing it again?’
“So, bringing it back wasn’t even a question, it was a response to that excitement,” he said.
“Hosting it in Mdantsane means everything to me. This is home, where I was raised, where my journey started.
“I always say, if it doesn’t happen in Mdantsane, it doesn’t feel real yet.
“I want to show that huge things can happen right here, not just in Johannesburg or Cape Town.
“It’s about inspiring the next kid from the township to dream big.”
Slujah said audiences could expect world-class performances, an impressive stage set-up and an atmosphere filled with joy and connection.
“Fans can expect a top-tier experience of world-class performances, great production and that one-of-a-kind Eastern Cape vibe.
“We’ve got amazing energy lined up from start to finish, plus an epic after-party called The Aftermath, in partnership with HangEazy Sundaze, on Sunday at Jeff’s Place.
“People should come ready to dance, connect and celebrate because this year, it’s going to be unforgettable.”
Tickets range in price from R100 to R350 at Webtickets.
