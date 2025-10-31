Ncebakazi Msomi to perform new album at gospel celebration concert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

East London-born former Joyous Celebration singer Ncebakazi Msomi will perform her new album for the first time in the city this weekend.

Msomi, alongside other notable gospel artists, will bless gospel music lovers during the Fourth Worship Encounter at Calvary Church on Saturday.

Msomi will perform songs from her album, 37th Psalm, which landed at 29 on the iTunes album chart for albums released in SA.

Other singers that appear on the list of performers include Ofana naYe hitmaker Dumi Mkokstad, Xolisa Kwinana of Liyophumelela fame, and Silindikuhle Zondo, among others.

The 37th Psalm serves as Msomi’s second solo album, following her departure from her highly successful time as part of Joyous Celebration.

She said the album was something dear to her heart, and she wanted her gospel-loving fans to connect with the spirit through her songs.

All parties were keen to reunite for 2025’s fourth event.

“This event is essentially a place where worshipers can come and thank God [for whatever they want to thank him for], this year has been very long.

“It is a gathering of reflection, worship, and a space for people to show unconditional gratitude to God,” Msomi said.

The show is organised by Msomi’s sister and singer, Khanyisa Sabuka, under Khanyisa Music Productions in partnership with Matrix Media.

Sabuka started the annual event during Covid-19 in 2020 after she saw how people were in dire situations, wounded emotionally and in need of a place to gather for worship.

She said the annual events aimed to heal the broken and mend their hearts, while also creating jobs for the unemployed.

“This event creates jobs for people, be it backing vocalists, car guards, and so on.

“It [event] also helps in boosting the economy because vendors can come in and sell their stock,” she said.

Every year, new artists are involved in the event.

Sakuba said every artist was chosen based on what they could offer and what the public needed.

She said artists such as Mkokstad did not usually perform in East London, and she felt people needed to hear his work.

Sakuba expressed pride in working with her younger sister as she saw Ncebakazi’s growth since she was the backing vocalist for Sakuba back in the day.

“Our events have grown over the years, and people will leave on the day happy.

“People have problems, but when they come to our events, they leave their problems at home, and they expect to come here to be healed,” she said.

The fourth Annual Worship Encounter is set to be a joyous night for all those who attend, with new music and reinvigorated energy.

