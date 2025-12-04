KSD mayor denies move to ban music festivals and church events at stadium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CLARIFICATION: The King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality says it has not banned music festivals and church gigs from being hosted at the Jerald Hawkes Stadium.

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani has dismissed suggestions that his council had banned music festivals and church gigs from being hosted at the Jerald Hawkes Stadium, formerly the Mthatha Stadium.

He said anyone was allowed to use the facility as long as they could provide assurances that they would protect the soccer pitch.

Nelani said the biggest challenge they had was protecting the field and soccer pitch from damage during events.

“However, if a service provider comes to us wanting to use the stadium and is able to give us assurances that the field will be protected, I do not think we can refuse or stop them from using the stadium.

“It’s a community facility anyway and everyone has a right to use it, but we have a responsibility as the municipality to protect the field,” he said.

It was reported earlier this week that KSD had banned social events such as music shows and church events from being hosted at the R240m facility.

A municipal source said this was after it observed that the field and underground pipes were damaged at public events “by those erecting tents and performance stages in the middle of the pitch”.

Sharp objects were often pushed deep into the ground to ensure those structures were safe and secure.

However, event organisers warned the move could backfire on the municipality and possibly lead to more unemployment.

They also wanted to know if the municipality would provide an alternative venue, with some people saying it was nothing more than a political decision by municipal bosses.

Stadiums are not only there for soccer. There are many decisions [by the municipality] that are baffling. — KSD councillor Raymond Knock

KSD councillor Raymond Knock said the decision was baffling.

“We understand the pitch might suffer damage but that is the reason the municipality has maintenance teams so they can repair that damage.

“Now it is like saying you will not allow trucks to drive through your town because they might damage the road, but are the roads not there so people can drive on them?

“Stadiums are not only there for soccer. There are many decisions [by the municipality] that are baffling.

“Some of these decisions are not even taken in council, we just see things happening.

“A decision of this nature should be taken by council, in fact there should be a council resolution guiding who can and cannot use the stadium,” he said.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary general Dr Andile Nontso, who runs a guest house in Mthatha, was also not impressed at the move.

“We think there are other ways of preserving the pitch and allowing both sports and other events to take place as is the case all over the country.

“These events help to boost tourism and hospitality in particular, especially during this time of the year.

“When you cancel something, you must have an alternative, the municipalities exists to encourage business and employment.

“Hawkers, petrol stations, B&Bs, food outlets all benefit from events in this town and profile it as a safe town.”

Former ANC PR councillor and ex Arrive Alive spokesperson Bishop Tshepo Machaea said it was a selfish move.

The philanthropist and founder of the Mthatha-based Ibandla Lasemthini Evangelical Movement said the reality was that when people came to attend church events in the town, they booked accommodation and spent money.

He said not all tents had to be secured by driving sharp objects into the ground.

“Instead, they [municipality] should make sure there are control measures. They could just tell people what they can and cannot do on the pitch.

“If there are rules, obviously people will have to abide by them,” he said.

Daily Dispatch