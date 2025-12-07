Cassper Nyovest and wife Pulane expecting their first child

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rap star and producer Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he and his wife Pulane are expecting their first child.

The star made the heartwarming announcement on Saturday night during his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert in the Free State, sending thousands of fans into celebration as he shared the news on stage.

Cassper and Pulane, who tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, have kept much of their relationship private. Before confirming their marriage, Cassper even playfully misled fans by joking that he “wasn’t invited” to his own wedding.

In early 2024, videos of the couple celebrating with their families after finalising lobola negotiations surfaced on social media. This was followed by a stunning traditional wedding, where the pair looked radiant in their cultural attire.

Now, as they prepare to welcome their little one, the couple is embracing this new chapter with joy, love and excitement.