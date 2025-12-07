Tbo Touch and Xolly Mncwango lead spirit-filled Thixo Ngiyabonga thanksgiving service

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Global Creative Summit (GCS) will join the Thixo Ngiyabonga thanksgiving service hosted by Apostle John Ngcebetsha in Sandton on Sunday, an event headlined by Metro FM’s Tbo Touch and gospel star Xolly Mncwango, alongside Khaya Mthethwa, Nothando Hlophe and other artists.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tbo Touch said: “I’m looking forward to this Thanksgiving event, all worshippers gathered under one roof to worship the Lord, thank Him for everything in our lives.”

The service celebrates the support GCS has received from leaders across the continent as it builds toward the Global Creative Summit 2026, reinforcing Africa’s creative potential on the global stage.

In partnership with the Gauteng department of health, free health services will be offered from 8.30am, including blood pressure checks, glucose testing, Pap smears, PSA screening, HIV testing, TB screening, immunisations and family planning.

The acclaimed Abathandwa Musical Group will also perform, adding to the day’s spiritual and cultural significance.

GCS says the gathering is a moment to reflect on the encouragement received from policymakers, royal households and cultural leaders support that continues to strengthen its mission as preparations for GCS 2026 expand across South Africa and the continent.