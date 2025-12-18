Bala family to host special Christmas concert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WARM CHRISTMAS: Eastern Cape families can look forward to an evening of warmth, harmony and festive nostalgia when Christmas with The Bala Family takes to the stage at The Boardwalk International Convention Centre on December 22.

Eastern Cape families can look forward to an evening of warmth, harmony and festive nostalgia when Christmas with The Bala Family takes to the stage at The Boardwalk International Convention Centre on December 22.

The special concert in Gqeberha will feature members of the renowned Bala family, Pinky, Zwai, Phelo and Veronica, joined by Loyiso Bala and his children, Lisa, Kenzie and Payton, for a celebration of Christmas through music and storytelling.

Led by acclaimed musician and producer Loyiso, the show has been crafted as a distinctly family-centred experience, drawing on shared memories, faith and the traditions that define the festive season.

“Christmas has always been a special time for us as a family, it’s when everyone slows down, comes together and reconnects,” Loyiso said.

“We wanted to create a show that captures that warmth and nostalgia.

“People should leave feeling happy, comforted and reminded of the joy that comes with being together at Christmas time.”

Unlike a typical Bala Brothers performance, the concert is built entirely around the spirit of Christmas, both musically and emotionally.

Bala said the programme featured softer, warmer arrangements, familiar melodies and personal reflections that resonated with audiences during the festive period.

“This show is built specifically around Christmas.

“The music is warmer and more familiar, with a strong focus on carols and festive classics.

“The storytelling is also more personal, drawing on family memories and shared moments that people can relate to.”

This is our way of saying thank you. We want families to come, relax, sing along and create new Christmas memories together. — Loyiso Bala

He said the Boardwalk ICC was selected as the venue for its central location and welcoming atmosphere, making it accessible to families from across the region while allowing for an elegant yet relaxed Christmas setting.

“It’s a beautiful space where people can really settle in and enjoy the experience,” Bala said.

“It supports the kind of atmosphere we want to create, comfortable, festive and family-friendly.”

Audiences can expect a thoughtfully curated set list featuring classic Christmas carols, Bala family favourites and new arrangements created especially for the show.

Each family member brings a distinct musical style, but their shared background and harmonies ensure a cohesive performance.

With strong support from Eastern Cape audiences over the years, the concert is also intended as a gesture of gratitude to local families.

“This is our way of saying thank you. We want families to come, relax, sing along and create new Christmas memories together.”

Tickets range from general access to VIP, offering options for different budgets during what can be an expensive time of year.

Beyond the music, Bala hopes the event will contribute to the festive-season economy by supporting local staff, suppliers and surrounding businesses.

Looking ahead, the family hopes Christmas with The Bala Family will grow into an annual tradition.

“If people leave wanting to make this part of their Christmas every year, then we’ll know we’ve done something right.”

Daily Dispatch