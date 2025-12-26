DJ Zan-D ready to set the tone at three-day New Year celebration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Zan D is set to perform at The Magic Day Club in Benoni.

DJ Zan-D is gearing up for a powerful close to the year as he takes over the decks at Magic Day Club’s three-day celebration, running from December 30 to January 1 at Ciello in Benoni. The marathon set will see the DJ will guide partygoers from the final moments of 2025 straight into the New Year with carefully curated sounds and intentional energy.

Speaking ahead of the event, Zan-D said being part of the three-day experience is a huge honour.

“Being trusted with a three-day run into the New Year says a lot. Magic Day Club understands culture, timing and energy, so to be part of something that marks both an ending and a beginning is special,” he said.

Fans can expect a musical journey rather than just a party, as Zan-D plans to tell a story across all three nights.

“Each set is carefully thought out. There will be moments to turn up, moments to breathe, moments to reflect and moments to completely lose yourself in the music,” he explained.

According to the DJ, no two nights will sound the same. Each evening carries its own purpose, from groove and nostalgia to high-energy movement, and finally a celebratory release as the New Year arrives.

Preparing for such a marathon takes serious planning. Zan-D said he has been revisiting classics, testing new sounds and refining transitions to make sure every moment lands just right.

“A marathon like this isn’t about playing everything; it’s about playing the right things at the right time,” he said.

Musically, hip hop and R&B will remain at the core of his sets, blended with New Age Kwaito, New Age R&B and crossover records. He also teased unreleased New Age Kwaito tracks and exclusive edits that fans will hear for the first time.

“Magic Day Club feels like the right place to test music that hasn’t met the world yet,” he added.

Zan-D believes Magic Day Club stands out because it gives DJs creative freedom.

“It’s a space where DJs are allowed to be DJs. You’re trusted to read the room and build something meaningful. For partygoers, that translates into real experiences, not just playlists.”

Closing out the year and welcoming a new one behind the decks is deeply symbolic for the DJ.

“Music has carried me through the highs and lows of the year, so being able to usher in a new one behind the decks feels like gratitude, growth and vision, all in one moment.”

As for the crowd, Zan-D expects nothing less than magic.

“They come ready. They listen, they dance, they respond. I’m expecting openness, freedom and that beautiful chaos that happens when the DJ and crowd lock in.”

His message to fans attending from 30 December to 1 January is simple but powerful:

“Come present. Come open. Come ready to feel something. We’re not just partying we’re closing a chapter and opening a new one together.”

Magic Day Club’s three-day celebration promises to be an unforgettable soundtrack to the New Year, with DJ Zan-D leading the charge.