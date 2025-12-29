Celebs who embraced surgery for ‘perfection’ in 2025 - Clone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In pursuit of physical perfection, several South African celebrities have taken drastic measures, opting for surgical procedures to enhance their appearance.

From facelifts and tummy tucks to weight loss surgeries, these stars have been open about their transformations, sparking admiration and controversy. Here’s a look at some shocking makeovers:

Jojo Robinson

Reality TV star Jojo made the list again this year after she went under the knife to get rid of her “thunder thighs”. The surgery added to the list of surgeries she’s undergone, including:

a facelift;

a neck lift;

four breast augmentations (two of them breast lifts);

side and back fat reduction;

arm liposuction;

a tummy tuck; and

three body liposuctions (stomach, back and sides).

This does not include the minor adjustments she’s made.

Nozipho Ntshangase

Reality TV star Nozipho went under the knife for a mommy makeover she’s been wanting to do after giving birth to five children.

The Mommy Club star shared in a candid video that she had tried exercising to get her figure back but resorted to surgery. She underwent a mastopexy, also known as a breast lift, and an abdominoplasty (tummy tuck surgery).

“I’ve been on this self-love journey. After having my last three children and going through a lot, I struggled with loving myself. My confidence went down the drain, so I thought why not do the outer and inner work on myself at the same time?”

Simz Ngema

Actress Simz is a mother to two children she shares with media personality Tino Chinyani. Their firstborn son Tiyani arrived in June 2022 and their second, Kabo, in November 2024.

Simz jetted to Türkiye recently to get her mommy makeover. She said she got rid of excess fat on her belly and lifted her breasts.

“I went for a more natural look. I wanted to fix what was ruined by pregnancy. I look like what I used to before having babies. Some people prefer to do more. My boobs are the same size, they are just not sagging any more — and my tummy is back to what it looked like before I had my children.”

Nadia Nakai

Rapper Nadia opened up on her reality show about undergoing surgery to fill her hip dips. The Naa Meaan hitmaker revealed she had a tube of fat transfer procedure, often associated with a Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

“I filled my hip dips. My ass has always been there so I took fat from my inner thighs and arms and I put the fat in my hips because I had hip dips,” she said.

Shamiso Mosaka

In May 2025, MTV Base presenter Shamiso revealed she recently off to Turkey to get a BBL procedure.

A post shared by the Mono Clinic revealed her body transformation and showcased her journey.

“I got to meet my surgeon. He wanted to do what I wanted to do on my body so we had the same vision for the results I wanted,” she said.

Vuyokazi Nciweni

Vuyokazi flew to Türkiye to get a tummy tuck, breast lift and liposuction.

“I’m healing from the procedure. Everything looks so good,” she posted on social media.

Five months ago she underwent a gastric sleeve operation. According to the Mayo Clinic, gastric sleeve surgery is a weight loss procedure where about 80% of the stomach is removed. This restricts the amount of food one is able to consume. The procedure prompts hormonal changes that assist with weight loss.

“I needed this for myself,” Vuyokazi said. “I came for a gastric sleeve surgery. It’s something I thought would be good for me because I’m struggling with losing weight. I’ve tried everything. Eating proper food and all that. I think I also lack self-discipline when it comes to the sort of food I eat.

“Getting the gastric sleeve will help me a lot with my lifestyle. Also I’m doing this for my children because I want to live longer for them. After I gave birth to my daughter I have not been eating well.”