Lehlenzoh looks ahead to 2026 as Radio 2000 iYouth eNdala cements its cultural impact

Media personality Lehlohonolo Silela, affectionately known as Lehlenzoh, is already setting his sights on 2026 following the successful hosting of the Durban leg of the Radio 2000 iYouth eNdala Experience.

Speaking on the continued growth of the platform, Lehlenzoh has reflected on the momentum built by iYouth eNdala, which has steadily positioned itself as a premium lifestyle and music experience for mature audiences. The event, hosted in proud association with Nodilasi Inc, yet again reinforced the power of grown-folk entertainment rooted in South Africa’s rich house and R&B heritage.

Building on this success, iYouth eNdala is set to expand and evolve in 2026. Lehlenzoh shared that audiences can expect enhanced production value, broader geographic reach and deeper artist collaborations.

“The focus will remain on delivering refined, premium experiences that honour the past while confidently pushing the culture forward. With continued investment in quality programming and lifestyle-driven entertainment, iYouth eNdala aims to cement its position as a flagship platform for mature music lovers across the country,” he said.

Images during the Radio 2000 event (Supplied)

The Radio 2000 iYouth eNdala Experience has consistently highlighted a growing appetite for well-curated, authentic entertainment that speaks to a more seasoned audience. According to organisers, the event reaffirmed that music lovers still value quality sounds, meaningful storytelling and genuine cultural connection. Timeless house music continues to prove its power as a unifying force, bringing together different generations in a space that prioritises style, safety and shared experiences.

The collaboration between Radio 2000 and Nodilasi Inc further underscored the importance of strategic partnerships, in delivering elevated cultural moments that resonate beyond a single night, positioning iYouth eNdala as more than just an event, but a growing cultural movement.

The interview with Radio 2000 (Supplied)

Expressing his gratitude to supporters, Lehlenzoh sent a heartfelt message to music fans: “We are deeply grateful to our listeners and supporters who continue to show up and support authentic music experiences. Your energy and loyalty are the heartbeat of iYouth eNdala. This platform exists to celebrate where we come from, where we are and where we are going together. The movement continues.”

All eyes are now on 2026 as iYouth eNdala prepares to raise the bar even higher for mature music culture in South Africa.