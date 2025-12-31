WATCH | Travis Pastrana performs stupefying stunts in ‘Gymkhana 2025′

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stunt driver Travis Pastrana with the new 'Gymkhana' car in Australia.

US stunt driver Travis Pastrana has replaced the late Ken Block in a new episode of the popular Gymkhana series, titled Aussie Shred.

Pastrana spectacularly takes on the Outback, Sydney’s Harbour, and Bathurst’s Mount Panorama and other locales from behind the wheel of the Subaru “Brataroo” 9500 Turbo, a reimagining of a 1978 Subaru BRAT engineered as a purpose-built Gymkhana weapon.

Block began the YouTube-based Gymkhana series in 2008, performing 16 Gymkhana videos and spinoffs, but died in a 2023 snowmobile accident.

Gymkhana 2025 is a spectacular way to see in the new year. Watch and enjoy.