‘I am slowly recovering’: Makhadzi discharged from hospital

Makhadzi has been discharged from hospital after being involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on the morning of December 31.

The award-winning star took to her timeline on Monday to share an update with her supporters.

“Thank you for the love and support you have been showing me during this difficult time. I am discharged from hospital so my family can take care of me until I get back to normal,” she said.

“After the treatment I have been receiving from my doctor, she advised that due to my injuries I will have to remain in home care for 10 weeks without performing. I know l am a soldier and I believe God is going to do a miracle.

“I am slowly recovering well and trusting the process. I thank God for protecting my voice. 10 weeks might look like I will be lonely, but I believe God is giving me time to write beautiful melodies. I won’t be performing but I will be in studio doing what He saved me for and not forgetting to thank Him for giving me second chance to breathe.”