Supporters honour DJ Warras with social media tribute and candlelight ceremony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Supporters have been asked to change their social media profile pictures to a solid white for 24 hours in remembrance of DJ Warras.

Close friends, family members, supporters and industry peers of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock have joined an online movement to honour the late media personality and businessman after he was shot dead on December 16 2025.

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE called for everyone to change their social media profile pictures to a solid white for 24 hours in remembrance of him as Victor Majola, who is accused of playing a role in his murder, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court to apply for bail.

While the matter has since been postponed to next week, but family has called for his supporters to light a candle on Tuesday at 6pm wherever they are, spend a moment in prayer for him and “the fairness of the judicial process”, while calling for peace for the nation and using the #LoveYouBye hashtag.

“We do not stand in opposition to a process or seek to inflame tensions. As the accused appear before the court, we stand in spirit and in unity to surround our brother Warrick with a wall of love and to hold quiet strength for truth, fairness, and justice to be carried out in the light,” read the statement.

“Warrick was a brother who lived with his heart open. A patriot who protected our streets, who raised our collective frequency, and whose roar became a voice for many. Though his life was taken, his roar was not silenced. Tomorrow, we stand as one to ensure that his roar continues through us.”

TimesLIVE