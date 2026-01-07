From unpaid staff to theft — DJ Bongz speaks up amid business woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Merely two months after DJ Bongz announced he bought Viewz Urban Grill and Rooftop (formerly Views at 25) in Durban, he has landed in hot water.

Allegations regarding unpaid staff salaries, theft and the operational status of the business have been circulating on social media, which has led him to speak up denying the allegations.

“When you are born with a star, you don’t get to rest. No matter what you do, if you have an anointing, people will trouble you in many ways,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram timeline on Tuesday.

“You will try to work with people, then they’ll select your name out of many others because it’s you. You might wake up today thinking you did right, then wake up the next morning with people saying you are doing something else because you have an anointing.”

Bongz, whose real name is Bongani Dlamini-Ngcobo, posted a statement from the club revealing the business has been experiencing internal challenges relating to misconduct by some staff in managerial positions.

“Over the past two months, management uncovered repeated incidents of stock and cash theft involving specific individuals. These activities severely affected the financial stability of the business.

“Criminal cases have been opened against the individuals, and the matter is receiving the attention from the relevant authorities.”

The statement confirmed that the company had experienced temporary salary delays; however, the company denied it was neglecting its obligations.

“Due to the financial losses caused by the theft, the business was placed under extreme financial strain. During this period, the owners made personal financial contributions to ensure that staff continued to receive payments where possible.

“Regarding claims that a manager stole a work phone as compensation for unpaid salary, this matter forms part of the broader misconduct under investigation. Theft of company property is unlawful and cannot be justified under any circumstances and regardless of internal disputes. Last, Views Nightclub is fully operational.”