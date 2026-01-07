‘I paid my dues’: Maphorisa speaks about G Mashego’s royalty allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Maphorisa has broken his silence regarding G Mashego’s woes about allegedly not receiving money for his involvement in the hit song Biri Marung.

In social media posts in September 2025, G Mashego topped trends lists after he spoke up about being stranded in Nigeria and hurled insults at DJ Maphorisa. He alleged Maphorisa had sexual relations with some of his male artists and had not paid royalties to his artists.

Maphorisa went live on Tuesday to respond to the allegations.

“How do you know I’m not paying people? Where do you find the proof of those [claims] that I don’t pay royalties? Who told you that? Did you do research, or did you just hear one small boy say that and trend?

“That boy didn’t write anything. That song was written by Ego. Ego was just smart enough to say, ‘Because that boy was trending on TikTok, let me out a song’. That guy wasn’t even thinking of becoming an artist. That’s why he could tell us sh*t and insult us. It is because he’s not in the music business limelight, and I have to forgive him. That is the sad part. He humiliated me in front of everyone.”

Maphorisa, who was signed to Oskido’s record label Kalawa Jazmee Records before establishing his own record label Blaqboy Music early in his career, reflected on how he served as a producer and said he paid his dues.

“Unfortunately for you guys to take me down, you have to work hard. You have to create camps and groups and combine sangomas, witches, pastors and politicians, but if you’re just one or two, it won’t work,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard to get to where I am, and it was painful because I didn’t take the shortcut. I’ve seen a lot of people take shortcuts. I paid my dues. I was signed under Kalawa. You’ve never heard me say any bad sh*t about Kalawa.

“I still work with them now. Oskido still comes to get advice from me because the game has changed. That’s why I can go to Kabza and get advice from him about music or whatever. The game changes. That’s why I work with young [people]. I was young before. You guys forget I was young before. I was in my 20s when I was at Kalawa; I was doing the most there.”

TimesLIVE