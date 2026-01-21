Umhlobo Wenene FM to hand R25K Ingoma Yonyaka prize to Mr Vee Sholo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Umhlobo Wenene FM, in partnership with Black Mobile, will officially hand the R25,000 Ingoma Yonyaka 2025 cash prize to Mr Vee Sholo for his hit song Umalume at a ceremony on Friday in Gqeberha.

The handover marks the third official Ingoma Yonyaka prize ceremony with Black Mobile, highlighting the station’s continued commitment to celebrating South African music through listener-driven platforms.

Mr Vee Sholo was congratulated on January 1 during Umhlobo Wenene FM’s 2025/2026 crossover broadcast and later appeared on i-Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekuseni, where he revealed part of the prize money will go towards buying school uniforms for children at a school he has adopted in Gqeberha.

Umalume pays tribute to uncles who step in as father figures in single mother households, a message that resonated strongly with listeners and secured the public’s votes.

The handover ceremony will feature the presentation of a symbolic cheque and live performances headlined by Mr Vee Sholo, with support from Aypee Soundz, Nomabotwe, Joliza BhacaSoul and other local artists. The event will be broadcast live during iDrive Enochatha from 3pm to 6pm.