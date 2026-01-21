Zakes Bantwini wraps up new album ‘Echoes of Botanical Gardens’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'Echoes of Botanical Gardens' follows Zake Bantwini's critically acclaimed run that earned him international recognition and a Grammy win

Grammy-winning producer and musician Zakes Bantwini has officially confirmed his much-anticipated new album, Echoes of Botanical Gardens, is complete.

The announcement signals the final stretch of the album’s rollout after a carefully paced release of singles that have been steadily building excitement among fans. Though no official release date has been revealed yet, Zakes hinted the full body of work will be unveiled soon.

The project, which has been teased since early 2025, is described as a cohesive musical journey rather than a collection of standalone tracks. True to Zakes’ signature sound, the album blends soulful house, Afro-electronic textures and emotive storytelling, reflecting artistic growth and sonic intention.

One of the standout collaborations on the album includes vocalist Skye Wanda, whose contribution has drawn praise from listeners. The lead single, Wena Baba, has anchored the album’s anticipation, offering a glimpse into the immersive experience fans can expect from the full project.

Echoes of Botanical Gardens follows Zakes’s critically acclaimed run that earned him international recognition, cementing his position as one of South Africa’s most influential music exports.