Honouring AKA: his legacy lives on

The late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes lives on through his powerful music, timeless messages and the deep love shared by his family and fans.

As supporters across the country and beyond marked what would have been the rapper’s birthday, many honoured him by revisiting his catalogue and sharing his songs, lyrics and memories of a pioneer whose influence reshaped South African hip-hop. From chart-topping anthems to introspective verses, AKA’s music remains a soundtrack to countless lives, proving his legacy is far from fading.

His mother, Lynn Forbes, took a moment to thank fans for continuing to remember her son on such a significant day.

“Thank you for remembering Kiernan on his birthday. I honestly can’t choose only one favourite song. Every song feels like a part of his story and a piece of his heart. Music was how he expressed himself and connected with people, and that’s something I’ll always be grateful for,” she shared.

Lynn said while the day comes with deep emotion, she finds comfort in knowing her son’s art continues to resonate. “Today I’m simply remembering my son with love, and I’m thankful his music is still bringing comfort, joy and connection to so many.”

To everyone: thank you all for remembering him. Today is difficult but your love means so much — Tony Forbes, AKA’s father,

AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, also poured out his heart in a touching tribute, reflecting on the pain of loss and the pride he continues to feel.

“It was not your time to go, my son. I keep wishing I was the one. Why the good Lord called I don’t know, leaves me here with a heart still so low,” he wrote.

Despite the heartbreak, Tony expressed gratitude and love, honouring his son’s life and impact. “I am proud of and grateful for you. I miss you so much. Happy heavenly birthday!”

He also thanked fans for the ongoing support shown to the Forbes family. “To everyone: thank you all for remembering him. Today is difficult but your love means so much.”

Through every beat, lyric and memory shared, AKA’s influence continues to unite fans, reminding the world legends never truly die, they live on through the lives they’ve touched and the music they leave behind.

