Sipayile brings joyful and uplifting experience to Hemingways

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Gospel singer Mihlali Sipayile brought the ‘Let the Heavens Roar’ concert to the Hemingways Casino and Hotel on Saturday.

Gospel singer Mihlali Sipayile brought an evening of worship and praise to the city when she hosted the Let the Heavens Roar concert at Hemingways Casino and Hotel on Saturday.

More than 100 people attended the event, which gathered gospel music lovers from across KuGompo City for a night filled with uplifting songs, prayer and spiritual reflection.

Sipayile, who is widely known for her 2022 gospel single Bayethe, said the Let the Heavens Roar praise and worship evening was designed to bring people together through faith and music.

“The purpose was to create an atmosphere where people could connect with God through music and experience unity in worship,” she said.

The idea for the event was inspired by her passion for worship and her desire to create a platform where people could encounter God through music.

“I wanted to create a space where the community could come together, be encouraged and experience spiritual renewal,” Sipayile said.

The concert featured a set of 12 songs, including both popular gospel favourites and a number of original compositions that reflected her personal journey through music.

Some of the highlights of the evening were special duets with fellow gospel singers Andile Ntsako and JP Greyling, which were warmly received by the audience.

Behind the scenes, Sipayile worked with a dedicated team who helped bring the event to life.

The group included people responsible for music direction, sound and technical support, stage co-ordination and media.

Her backup vocalists played a key role in supporting the lead vocals during the performance.

By harmonising and helping guide the audience in worship, they helped create a fuller and more powerful sound throughout the evening.

Skilled musicians on keyboards, drums, bass guitar and lead guitar also worked together to build the worship atmosphere and support the vocalists.

Sipayile said the event took several weeks of planning, rehearsals and co-ordination to prepare.

“A lot of preparation went into making sure the music, technical setup and the overall flow of the evening came together smoothly,” she said.

For the singer, the most rewarding part of the concert was seeing the way people responded.

“My greatest fulfilment was watching the audience sing along, worship freely and be spiritually moved. That made all the effort worthwhile,” she said.

Sipayile said there was a moment in particular that stood out for her during the performance.

“My best moment on stage was when the entire audience joined in singing during one of the worship songs.

“That moment of unity and shared worship created a powerful atmosphere that I will always remember.”

Though she has performed in KuGompo City before, she said this event was special because it focused entirely on creating a deeper worship experience.

Looking ahead, Sipayile plans to continue working on new original music and hopes to host more worship gatherings in the future.

“My mission is to minister to the nations so that more souls can be led to Christ,” she said.

The evening also featured the youthful energy of 17-year-old gospel singer Lawula Releni, who said the concert was a memorable experience for her, especially sharing the stage with Sipayile.

“I was there as part of the backup vocalists for the first three songs, and it was such a special moment,” she said.

She described the event as a joyful and uplifting experience from start to finish.

“The event was amazing. I had so much fun,” she said.

“There was such a powerful vibe in the room. You could really feel the presence of God through the music and the worship.”

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