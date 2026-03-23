Artist who chose studies over global contract signs deal years later

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ROOTS RISING: Reggae artist Furah Dread (Fundile Guqa), originally from Mbizana, has landed a recording contract with a New York label.

An Eastern Cape reggae artist who once turned down an international record deal to focus on his studies has now signed with a New York-based label — nearly a decade after first being discovered.

Furah Dread, whose real name is Fundile Guqa, has secured a two-year contract with Jamaica International Records, marking a breakthrough moment in a journey built largely on independent releases and persistence.

The 34-year-old singer and songwriter, originally from Mbizana and now based in Mthatha, was previously featured in the Dispatch in 2019. He is also an aspiring filmmaker.

Guqa said his relationship with the label dated back to 2017, following the release of his single Smoking.

“I started promoting the song internationally, communicating with radio stations online.

“Some told me they had already found the song themselves and were playing it,” he said.

He said Jamaica International Radio began playing the track regularly, which led to interest from label owner Robert Strawder.

“The owner of the station, who also owns the label, wanted to know if I was signed.

“They wanted to offer me a contract,” he said.

I felt being a student would take up most of my time and complicate things if I recorded music and studied at the same time — Furah Dread

Guqa was initially offered a five-year deal but declined after receiving a bursary from the Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council to study film at Afda in Durban in 2019.

“I felt being a student would take up most of my time and complicate things if I recorded music and studied at the same time,” he said.

Despite turning down the deal, he continued releasing music independently.

His track, I Was a Prisoner, tells the story of a man wrongfully accused of sexual assault.

“It is about the abuse of men for a change.

“There are many languishing in prison accused of things they did not do,” he said.

He followed up with People Must Stop in 2020, which speaks against violence, and later released Heart Is Smart, which became his biggest international hit.

The song topped charts on radio stations in countries including the US, Portugal, England and Honduras.

Guqa paused his music career during the Covid-19 lockdown while completing his film studies, before returning in 2024 with Let Us Be One, a song promoting unity and ethical leadership.

He said he had remained in contact with the label over the years.

“Though I had cancelled the first contract, I promised to let him know when I was ready.

“When he asked again recently, I told him I was now ready,” he said.

The contract was signed on March 11.

Under the agreement, Guqa will record six songs a year over two years, while retaining creative control.

“The deal allows me to record in my own way, in my preferred studio in South Africa, with the company funding everything,” he said.

He said ownership of his music would rfevert to him after the contract ended.

“After the contract expires, all the music rights revert back to me, meaning I will own everything I have created,” he said.

Guqa said he hoped to follow in the footsteps of late reggae icon Lucky Dube.

He said his musical journey began with kwaito before he discovered reggae through music played in a shop in Mbizana, where he was introduced to artists such as Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Despite international recognition, he said his music was often misclassified.

“Often stations say my music is unique, but they classify it as pop or hip hop.

“My music is a mix of many things, but I would like to see reggae get more recognition in this country and globally.”

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