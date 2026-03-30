FREE TO READ | Shaping South Africa’s FM future

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In 2026, we stand at a transformative moment in the life of the South African Facilities Management Association (SAFMA). This is a moment defined by purpose, vision and belief in the extraordinary people who make up our industry. I write from the heart to honour your work, affirm our shared journey and highlight the progress ahead.

Facilities management (FM) is more than an enabling profession. It is the quiet force that keeps our world moving, ensuring safety, dignity, productivity and care for every person who uses the spaces we manage. It is carried out by individuals with resilience, creativity and a deep sense of responsibility.

SAFMA’s vision remains clear: a professional, respected and advancing FM industry that drives excellence across the built environment. Our mission – to motivate, mould and inspire all FM stakeholders – continues to guide our work. Leadership takes centre stage this year. SAFMA is strengthening governance and preparing to announce a capable board at the 2026 Annual Conference – leaders who are ready to act with integrity, clarity and heart. We have also expanded our leadership with expert portfolios in sustainability, technology, education and governance, ensuring SAFMA reflects the full scope of the FM ecosystem and can respond to emerging challenges with agility.

Yet leadership alone is not enough. Professional excellence drives our progress. SAFMA’s designation framework, from Certi ed Facilities Practitioner (NQF 4) to Accredited Facilities Professional (NQF 7), recognises skills, affirms credibility and elevates the stature of FM professionals nationwide. Clients, employers and government can trust the capability and accountability of those who hold these titles. Professionalisation also advances our journey to become a recognised Council under the Council for the Built Environment – a milestone over two decades in the making. This will enable SAFMA to legislate, regulate and formally govern the profession, strengthen our voice in national policy and secure FM the recognition it deserves.

Growth remains central. In 2026, we are expanding provincial chapters while deepening the value of SAFMA membership. Our industry thrives when every voice is heard and every region empowered. We also recognise the vital role of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in driving innovation, inclusion and service excellence, and we are committed to creating pathways for their participation and visibility. To every FM professional – whether you manage a hospital, maintain a school, oversee a portfolio, run an SMME, or serve in the public sector – your work matters. It matters to the people who rely on the spaces you keep safe, to organisations that depend on your insight, to our nation, and to SAFMA.

As we embrace the year ahead, let us continue to build together – with purpose, professionalism and heart. Together, we shape environments where people thrive, elevate our profession and write the next chapter of South Africa’s FM story.

By BATABILE SIBACA, president of the South African Facilities Management Association.

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